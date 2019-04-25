M-Braves, BayBears Washed out in Mobile on Thursday Night

MOBILE, AL - Thursday night's series opener between the Mississippi Braves and Mobile BayBears has been postponed by rain. The game will be made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 5:05 pm.

Game one of the five-game series that stretches through Monday will now be Friday night at Hank Aaron Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm, with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, and MiLB.tv.

Friday's pitching matchup has not been announced by either club.

The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park for a ten-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Pensacola Blue Wahoos, May 1-10. For tickets visit mississippibraves.com/tickets or call 888-BRAVES4!

