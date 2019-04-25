Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, April 25 vs. Tennessee

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open up a five-game series against the Tennessee Smokies with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. On a Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser, fans can enjoy $1 12 oz. and $2 24 oz. Budweiser draft products at select locations in the ballpark. Seagram's 7 At The Tiki offers fans above the age of 21 a tasting sample of America's spirit and interactive game of chance at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace. The Jumbo Shrimp will also honor all local police for Police Night.

SHRIMP SNAP SKID WITH 11-6 WIN

The Jumbo Shrimp offense exploded in an 11-6 victory at Biloxi on Wednesday, salvaging the five-game set. After falling behind 4-0, Jacksonville scraped together a six-run fourth inning courtesy of RBI singles by Justin Twine, Joe Dunand, Bryson Brigman and Anfernee Seymour, as well as a two-run double by John Silviano, who added an RBI base knock in the fifth. The Jumbo Shrimp tacked on four more runs in the sixth inning. Corey Bird, Twine and Brigman collected RBI singles and Dunand brought in a tally with a sacrifice fly to make it 11-4. Trent Grishman homered for Biloxi in the eighth and Patrick Leonard notched an RBI double in the ninth to get the margin to 11-6.

OVEN PRE-HEATING?

Heading into play on Wednesday, Jacksonville's offense had scored more than five runs once in 19 games. The Jumbo Shrimp erupted for 11 tallies in their series finale with Biloxi, their most runs in a game in almost exactly a year, when they plated 11 on April 22, 2018 in an 11-5 triumph at Tennessee. Jacksonville also set season-highs on Wednesday for hits in a game (13) and runs in an inning (six runs in the fourth), matching a season-best with a pair of stolen bases. Interestingly, of the Jumbo Shrimp's 13 hits on Wednesday, only two went for extra bases.

DRAFT HIM

In five games from April 12 through April 17, Jacksonville outfielder Brian Miller went just 2-for-18 (.111), dropping his season batting line to .178/.213/.267. However, in the six games since, including a five-hit barrage on April 20, Miller is 9-for-24 (.375/.444/.667) with two doubles, one triple, one home run and five RBIs. This current hot streak has brought his season hitting line up to .246/.297/.406.

CRISP EXECUTION

Jumbo Shrimp catchers Rodrigo Vigil, B.J Lopez and Santiago Chavez (currently on the IL) have teamed to form a dynamic defensive backstop trio. Chavez's eight men caught stealing leads Double-A, and as a team, Jacksonville has gunned down 15 potential base stealers, trailing only High-A Down East's (Texas Rangers) 16 for the MiLB lead. The Shrimp's 46.9 percent caught stealing rate ranks sixth in Double-A.

PURE POETRY

Jacksonville outfielder Magneuris Sierra went 1-for-4 with a walk on Wednesday, continuing a hot start to the season. The San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native saw his 14-game hitting streak come to an end on Monday, but his 17-game on-base streak is still active. Over the last 17 games, Sierra is 23-for-67 (.343/.421/.403 with four doubles, three RBIs, eight walks and one hit-by-pitch. Sierra is tied for third in the Southern League in hits (23) while also placing fourth in both average (.329) and OBP (.413) and tied for eighth in doubles (four).

ONIONS!

Though Jacksonville's offense has struggled this year, scoring the second-fewest runs in the Southern League at 54, it is no fault of infielder Justin Twine. The Falls City, Texas native has reached base in 14 of the last 16 games, batting 19-for-61 with a double, two triples, home run, eight RBIs, four walks and two hit-by-pitches to post a .311/.373/.443 batting line. After recording 37.4 and 44.9 percent pull rates with Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter, respectively, in 2018, Twine is pulling the ball at a 52.1 percent rate this season. That figure is currently the 14th-highest in the Southern League.

FOR THE NIGHT IS DARK AND FULL OF TERRORS

Jacksonville started the season 3-2, but the Jumbo Shrimp have now lost 12 of their last 15 games, including eight of their last nine. Since this 15-game stretch began on April 10, the Jumbo Shrimp have scored just 45 runs (3.0 per game), tied for the sixth-fewest in Double-A, while giving up 74 (-29 run differential). Jacksonville also ranks 21st in batting average (.227), 26th in on-base percentage (.293), 26th in slugging percentage (.310) and 27th in OPS (.603) during this run.

SHRIMP SCOPES

Over the last eight games, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen their opponent put up an eight-run inning, five-run inning, four-run inning, three three-run innings and eight two-run innings, respectively... The 22 home runs Jacksonville has surrendered is tied for the third-most in Double-A. Jumbo Shrimp starting pitchers have yielded 13 of those, the third-most among starting staffs at the Double-A level.

