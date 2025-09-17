Postgame with Jess Fishlock After Her Game-Winning Goal for Seattle Reign

Published on September 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







Jess Fishlock scores the game-winning goal in the 90th minute to seal a Seattle Reign victory. Her thoughts on rallying for the second half of the game, overcoming Racing Louisville's defense, and leveling Megan Rapinoe in the NWSL goal contributions all-time record books.







