Postgame: Chicago Stars Game-Winning Goal Scorer Jordyn Huitema After Win Versus KC Current
Published on March 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video
Jordyn Huitema speaks on Chicago's efforts in their win versus the juggernaut KC Current, her goal, and the unpredictable weather and how it impacted the game.
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