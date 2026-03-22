Postgame: Chicago Stars Game-Winning Goal Scorer Jordyn Huitema After Win Versus KC Current

Published on March 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video







Jordyn Huitema speaks on Chicago's efforts in their win versus the juggernaut KC Current, her goal, and the unpredictable weather and how it impacted the game.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 22, 2026

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