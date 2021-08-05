Ports' Streak Snapped by Nuts

STOCKTON, Ca.- The Ports made four errors, issued nine walks and allowed just one earned run as their four game winning streak came to an end with a 6-3 loss to the Modesto Nuts on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Nuts (42-38) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning without the benefit of a hit. After Cesar Izturis, Jr. began the inning by drawing a walk against Ports' starter Jose Morbán, Alexander Campos threw wide to second base on a ground ball off the bat of Alberto Rodriguez to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Izturis, Jr. came home to score with one out on a groundout to Campos, giving the Nuts a one run lead.

The Ports (33-47) tied the game at one in the bottom of the fourth when Matt Cross doubled to right center field to score Lawrence Butler, who led off the inning with a walk.

Modesto took the lead again with four unearned runs in the fifth inning. Facing Ports' reliever Ed Baram, Rodriguez reached second base on an error with one out when Brayan Buelvas dropped a fly ball that he lost in the lights in right field. After a Noelvi Marte single put runners at first and third, Rodriguez scored on a throwing error by the catcher Cross trying to throw out Marte stealing second base, giving Modesto a 2-1 lead. After Marte scored on a wild pitch, two more runs came home with two outs in the frame to make it 5-1 when James Parker tripled down the right field line to score Spencer Packard and Trent Tinglestad, who both walked.

After comeback wins in four of their last five victories, the Ports chipped away with a run in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Junior Perez and a run-scoring fielders' choice in the seventh by Cross to trim the Nuts' lead to 5-3. Following Cross' RBI fielders' choice and representing the go-ahead run with two on and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Perez lined out to Izturis, Jr. to end the threat.

Modesto added on another run on three walks and a wild pitch in the top of the eighth to increase their lead to 6-3, and the Ports were held scoreless over the final two innings by Nuts' reliever Robert Winslow.

Baram (2-3) took the loss for the Ports, allowing four unearned runs on two hits in 1 1/3 innings pitched. Nuts' reliever Matthew Willrodt (2-3) got the win for Modesto with two innings of one run ball, while Winslow picked up his first save of the season.

The Ports and Nuts continue their six game series on Thursday at Banner Island Ballpark, with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Single game tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

