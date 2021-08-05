Rawhide Walk off Sixers for Second Straight Sending IE to Season-Worst Five-Game Skid

August 5, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release







Visalia, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino fell to the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark when Ronny Simon took a bases loaded walk in the ninth to walk-off the Sixers 7-6. The loss sent Inland Empire to its season-worst fifth consecutive defeat, dropped them below .500 at 39-40 and was the second straight walk-off loss to the Rawhide who improved to 20-60.

The 66ers took a lead in the first when Rawhide starter Kyle Backhus walked Carson Matthews and then Braxton Martinez drilled a two-run homer to left giving IE an early 2-0 lead. The homer was Martinez' 11th of the season and his second consecutive game with a dinger. Glenallen Hill Jr. tied the game in second for the Rawhide against IE starter Adam Seminaris with a two-run triple. The Sixers retook the lead in the third when Paxton Wallace was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded by reliever Emmanuel De Jesus Acosta. Inland Empire made it 4-2 in the top of the sixth on Carson Matthews' RBI single. Seminaris went 5.0IP allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and eight Ks in a no-decision. The Rawhide tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth sparked by Simon's leadoff triple against IE reliever Jhosua Alcantara. Visalia took a lead in the eighth when Simon struck again drilling a leadoff homer against IE southpaw Jerryell Rivera (1-2). The Rawhide added another in the frame on Deyvison De Los Santos' RBI double. Trailing 6-4 in the top of the ninth Martinez was hit by a pitch with one out setting up a game-tying two-run blast by Gabe Matthews against Jose Alcantara (1-0). Gabe Matthews also had a double and two walks in the game and has hit safely in all five professional games he has played in. Simon struck again however in the ninth as Ramses Malave opened the home half with a double and after a walk and single loaded the bases, Simon drew a bases loaded walk to win the game 7-6.

The series continues Thursday at 6:00 pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.