Carreras Crushes Clout But Grizzlies Come up Short 6-5 to Giants

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (53-27) comeback claws were clipped by the San Jose Giants (52-28) 6-5 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno and San Jose have met 20 times this year with 10 more regular season games scheduled. The Grizzlies hold an 11-9 season-lead with 15 of those contests being decided by one or two runs. The loss dropped Fresno to 11-3 on Wednesday's, 18-7 in one-run affairs and put them just one game ahead of San Jose for the best record in Low-A West.

The Grizzlies offense tallied 12 hits with three batters enjoying multi-hit evenings. Julio Carreras led the charge with a trio of hits and two RBI. He mashed a solo tater in the sixth to the grassy-berm in left-center field. Drew Romo and Zac Veen each supplied a pair of hits and one run. Romo extended his hit streak to 13 games, which is now tied for the second longest span by a Fresno batter this season. Both Joe Aeilts and Jack Yalowitz recorded late RBI in the setback.

The Giants lineup smacked nine hits with three starters providing multi-hit contests. Jairo Pomares spanked three singles with a key RBI in the ninth. Tyler Wyatt had two doubles and RBI while Luis Matos grabbed a pair of hits. Luis Toribio roped a wallop to right field, barely getting over the glove of Veen. It was his fifth longball of the 2021 campaign.

Both starting pitchers tossed four-plus innings of work. Austin Kitchen (0-1, loss) allowed three hits, three runs (zero earned), while walking one and striking out five for the Grizzlies. Kyle Harrison gave up three earned runs on seven hits and fanned six before exiting in the fifth. Jesus Tona (1-0) was awarded the victory after one and one-third frames of shutout baseball. Brooks Crawford sealed the triumph with a punchout, leaving the tying and go-ahead runs on base. Both squads are back in action tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Julio Carreras (3-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- RF Zac Veen (2-4, R, BB)

- C Drew Romo (2-5, R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- CF Luis Matos (2-3, RBI, R, BB, HBP, SB)

- DH Luis Toribio (1-1, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- 1B Tyler Wyatt (2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI)

- LF Jairo Pomares (3-5, RBI, R)

On Deck:

Thursday, August 5 vs. San Jose Giants, San Jose RHP Prelander Berroa (4-3, 2.42) vs. Fresno RHP Tony Locey (1-0, 3.62), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Tanner Propst struck out four batters over two scoreless frames for Fresno. On the year, Propst has 44 punchouts in 22 relief appearances (27 total innings).

