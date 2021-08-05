Giants Hold off Grizzlies to Even Series

The San Jose Giants bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to Fresno in the series opener to earn a 6-5 victory over the Grizzlies on Wednesday evening at Chukchansi Park. San Jose held on late as reliever Brooks Crawford stranded the potential tying and winning runs in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth to seal the win. Offensively, Luis Toribio homered, Tyler Wyatt doubled twice and drove in two runs while Jairo Pomares knocked out three hits on his birthday to lead the way. With the victory, the Giants (52-28) moved back to within one game of Fresno (53-27) for the best record in the league.

San Jose didn't trail after the second inning on Wednesday, but had to escape several Grizzlies rallies to maintain their lead. Fresno jumped out in front initially with a two-run bottom of the first inning against Giants starter Kyle Harrison. Eddy Diaz was hit by a pitch to start the inning before Zac Veen singled. Warming Bernabel's deep fly out then advanced the runners to second and third and when the left fielder Pomares' throw back to the infield skipped away, Diaz raced home with the first run of the game. Drew Romo then singled before Julio Carreras' single plated Veen to make it 2-0.

San Jose though was able to take advantage of two Grizzlies errors in the top of the second before Wyatt delivered a big hit to put the Giants ahead. Luis Matos drew a leadoff walk before Pomares hit a grounder up the middle that Carreras fielded at shortstop. However, Carreras' flip to second, in an effort to force out Matos, was dropped by the second baseman Diaz for an error. Patrick Bailey then hit a grounder to short that bounced under the glove of Carreras for another error. The second miscue of the inning allowed Matos to score trimming the Fresno lead to 2-1. Two batters later, Wyatt belted a double off the wall in deep right center scoring both Pomares and Bailey for a 3-2 San Jose lead.

Harrison bounced back with three straight scoreless innings to keep the Giants in front. Harrison pitched around a pair of hits in the third as the Grizzlies left runners on the corners and then stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth.

Both teams would then score a single run in the fifth. In the top of the frame, Abdiel Layer led off with a single, stole second and scored on Matos' clutch two-out single to make it 4-2. Then in the bottom half, Carreras launched a one-out solo homer to left center to bring Fresno back within a run. Harrison struck out two batters in the inning, but was pulled after issuing a two-out walk. Jesus Tona entered from the bullpen and he quickly recorded the final out to end the inning.

In the top of the sixth, Toribio entered the game as a pinch-hitter and crushed the first pitch of his at-bat over the wall down the right field line for a solo homer. The home run, Toribio's fifth of the season, extended the San Jose lead to 5-3.

The Giants bullpen then set down the side in order over the next two innings. Tona worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth before Wilkelma Castillo breezed through a perfect seventh inning. The Grizzlies though would push across a run in the eighth to inch closer. With one out, Trevor Boone singled and then advanced to second on Ronaiker Palma's groundout. Jack Yalowitz followed with a bloop double down the left field line bringing home Boone to make it a 5-4 ballgame. Yalowitz later advanced to third on a wild pitch, but was stranded there when Castillo struck out Diaz on the ninth pitch of the at-bat to end the inning.

San Jose would plate a key insurance run in the top of the ninth to make it 6-4 as Jimmy Glowenke walked with one out, Matos was hit by a pitch with two down and then Pomares delivered an RBI single into right center.

The extra run proved vital as Fresno battled until their final strike in the bottom of the ninth. Brooks Crawford was summoned to begin the inning and he allowed a leadoff single to Veen. Bernabel then popped out before Romo grounded into a fielder's choice with Veen forced at second. Carreras was up next and on an 0-2 pitch, he lined a single into center. Joe Aeilts followed and with the Grizzlies again down to their final strike, he singled into right center bringing home Romo to cut the Giants lead to 6-5. Carreras, the potential tying run, advanced to third on the RBI hit. Boone was up next and during his at-bat, Aeilts stole second without a throw to put the potential winning run into scoring position. However moments later, Crawford froze Boone with a 1-2 fastball for a game-ending strikeout lifting the Giants to the narrow victory.

Tona (1-0) was credited with the win after tossing 1 1/3 perfect innings in his his 2021 San Jose debut. Crawford recorded his third save of the season.

GIANTS NOTES

Close Calls

The first two games of the series have both been decided by one run. 14 of the 20 games between San Jose and Fresno this season have been one or two-run contests. The Grizzlies lead the season series by an 11-9 margin, however the Giants have posted a winning record (5-3) at Chukchansi Park.

Birthday Bash

Jairo Pomares finished 3-for-5 with three singles and an RBI on his 21st birthday. He leads the Giants with a .356 batting average this season.

Matos Extends Hitting Streak

Luis Matos (2-for-3, RBI, SB) extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He's batting at a .524 clip (22-for-42) during the hit streak. Matos left the game in the ninth inning after he was hit by a pitch.

Other Hitting Standouts

Luis Toribio (1-for-1, HR, RBI) had San Jose's second pinch-hit home run of the season. Pomares accomplished the feat last Saturday against Inland Empire. Toribio has hit two home runs over his last four games overall. Tyler Wyatt (2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI) also had a multi-hit game on Wednesday. The Giants won despite being out-hit 12-9.

Harrison's Start

Kyle Harrison tossed 4 2/3 innings in his start with three runs (all earned) allowed. The left-hander gave up seven hits, walked three and struck out six during his 87-pitch outing. Harrison is third in Low-A West with 102 strikeouts this season (68 innings).

Luciano Promoted

Shortstop Marco Luciano was promoted to High-A Eugene before the game on Wednesday. Luciano leaves San Jose with a league-best 18 home runs over 70 games played. He's also currently third in Low-A West in RBI's (57), fourth in slugging (.556) and sixth in OPS (.930). In a corresponding roster move, infielder Yorlis Rodriguez was added to the Giants roster from the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level). Rodriguez was batting .316 with two home runs over 25 games in the ACL.

On Deck

The Giants and Grizzlies continue their series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Chukchansi Park set for 6:50 PM. Prelander Berroa is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

