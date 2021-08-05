Nuts Hang on to End Four-Game Skid

Stockton, CA - By avoiding late trouble, the Modesto Nuts secured a 6-3 win over the Stockton Ports on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark to end their four-game losing streak.

In the fourth inning, the Nuts (42-38) built out a four-run lead with four unearned runs. An error started the inning allowing Alberto Rodriguez to reach base. He would later score on a throwing error by the catcher Matt Cross. Noelvi Marte, who singled in the inning, would score on a wild pitch against reliever Edward Baram (L, 2-3). After two walks, James Parker had the biggest hit of the frame with a two-run triple.

The Nuts were clinging to that lead all night long against the Ports (33-47) offense. In the sixth, Matthew Willrodt allowed an RBI groundout in his second inning of relief but was able to strand two runners and the tying run at the plate.

Luis Curvelo tossed the seventh inning. A leadoff walk scored on a fielder's choice, but Curvelo was able to strand the two tying runs on base.

Robert Winslow (S, 1/2) struck out the side in the eighth inning. In the ninth he got the first two outs quickly, but it was a tough slog to get the final out. Matt Cross coaxed an eight-pitch walk to reach with two outs. Then Brayan Buelvas put together a ten-pitch battle with Winslow but eventually struck out to end the game.

Adam Macko started the game for the Nuts and worked four innings allowing just one run on two hits with six strikeouts and four walks.

The Nuts eye their second straight win on Thursday night in game three of a six-game series with the Ports in Stockton at 7:05pm.

