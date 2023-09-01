Ports Rally For Win Over Rancho

Stockton, CA - The Quakes let a four-run lead slip away on Thursday night, as the Stockton Ports rallied for their second straight win over Rancho, winning 6-5 at Banner Island Ballpark.

A sac fly off the bat of Henry Bolte proved to be the difference in the eighth inning, as the Ports took the lead for good.

Trailing 4-1, Stockton scored four times with just one hit in the sixth, capitalizing on four walks and two wild pitches to take a 5-4 lead.

Wilman Diaz (7) blasted a game-tying homer in the seventh though, evening the game up at 5-5.

Quakes' reliever Noah Ruen (0-1) walked Pedro Pineda to open the eighth. Pineda later scored on Bolte's sac fly, giving Stockton a 6-5 lead.

Jordan Thompson opened the ninth with a ground-rule double off Stockton's Franck De La Rosa (2-0), but was stranded at third as the Quakes couldn't bring him in to tie the game.

Thayron Liranzo had two hits, including his league-best 22nd homer of the year in the loss.

Rancho starter Patrick Copen pitched 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball in his Cal League debut.

Rancho (25-32, 64-59) will send Gabe Emmett (6-7) to the hill on Friday night, as he'll take on Stockton's Alejandro Manzana (0-1) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, September 5 for the final regular season home stand against the Visalia Rawhide. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com...Go Quakes!

