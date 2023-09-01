Storm Rout Giants to Even Series

The San Jose Giants fell by an 11-0 score to the Lake Elsinore Storm on Friday evening at The Diamond. Lake Elsinore erupted for six runs in the bottom of the third inning to take an early lead and never looked back on their way to the blowout win. With the setback, the Giants (65-59) have now split the first four games of their series with the Storm.

Charlie Szykowny (2-for-4) had a pair of singles to lead San Jose offensively in defeat. The Giants mustered only five hits - all singles - and were shutout for the second time in the series. San Jose left 12 runners on base in Friday's loss.

Cale Lansville made his first start with the Giants and tossed two scoreless innings. Lansville, a 14th round pick by the San Francisco Giants in this year's draft, pitched around two singles and one walk while registering a pair of strikeouts.

With the game still scoreless, Jorge Garcia relieved Lansville to begin the bottom of the third and immediately ran into trouble. A walk to Charlis Aquino started the frame before Braedon Karpathios hit a grounder through the hole on the left side that resulted in a double to put runners on second and third. Homer Bush Jr. then reached safely on a fielding error committed by Szykowny at third base as Aquino scored the first run of the game. Nick Vogt followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0 before Romeo Sanabria walked marking the fifth straight Storm hitter to reach base safely to begin the inning. Oswaldo Linares was up next and he hit a sacrifice fly to center as Bush Jr. scored for a 3-0 Lake Elsinore advantage. Victor Duarte then delivered an RBI single as the Storm lead grew to 4-0. Garcia recovered to record the second out of the inning, but was pulled after issuing a walk to Nik McClaughry that loaded the bases. Aquino then greeted new pitcher Tyler Vogel with a double down the right field line as two more runs scored to make it a 6-0 game. Lake Elsinore sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third scoring six runs on four hits while also drawing three walks.

The Storm picked-up three more runs in the bottom of the fourth against Vogel as Rosman Verdugo worked a bases loaded walk with two outs before McClaughry's two-RBI double into the right center gap pushed the lead to 9-0.

Trent Harris worked two scoreless innings of relief for the Giants over the fifth and sixth before a pair of San Jose position players each appeared on the mound. Infielder Dilan Rosario tossed a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh while outfielder P.J. Hilson pitched the eighth yielding two runs on three hits.

Lake Elsinore starter Braden Nett earned the win with five shutout innings of work. Nett surrendered three hits, walked four and struck out six. Nett escaped a bases loaded jam in the top of the first as Bryce Eldridge and Szykowny produced back-to-back two-out singles before a walk to Cole Foster, however Scott Bandura flied out to end the threat. Nett then allowed just one more hit for the remainder of his start - a fourth-inning single to Bandura. The Giants' final two hits of the game were a Szykowny single in the eighth and a Hilson single in the top of the ninth. San Jose finished the night 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Charlie Szykowny had two hits for the Giants in Friday's loss

The Giants play game five of their series in Lake Elsinore on Saturday evening with first pitch at The Diamond set for 5:15 PM. Joe Whitman is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

