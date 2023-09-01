Franzen And Fresno Frazzle Visalia 8-0 For Sixth Shutout Of Season

Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (75-49, 39-19) blanked the Visalia Rawhide (48-75, 25-32) 8-0 Friday night from Valley Strong Ballpark. The Grizzlies secured their sixth shutout win of the season, with the most recent occurrence on July 9 vs. San Jose. Fresno improved to a Minor League-best 39-19 (.667) in the second half, 42-20 (.677) in their last 62 games and 52-23 (.693) in their last 75 contests. The Grizzlies are now 42-10 all-time against the Rawhide (7-3 this year). Fresno holds a two-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the second half standings with eight contests to go (six versus Modesto).

Grizzlies' southpaw Caleb Franzen (4-5) earned the win after dazzling for a career-high six scoreless innings of work. Franzen allowed four hits and two walks while fanning five. He has given up one run over his last 12 frames (two starts). This season, Franzen has nine quality outings over 20 starts (most on the team). Austin Becker, Davis Palermo and Sergio Sanchez followed Franzen with three clean frames, finalizing the shutout. Becker permitted a hit and struck out the side. Palermo tossed a 1-2-3 eighth and Sanchez walked one in the ninth.

Fresno's offense supported Franzen with eight hits and nine walks, scoring a run in five of their nine innings. In the top of the first, the Grizzlies clawed ahead 1-0 when Daniel Amaral drew a bases-loaded walk. That would knock Visalia starter Wyatt Wendell (4-10, loss) out of the game after he issued four walks and one hit, while mustering two total outs. In the top of the second, Jake Snider extended the advantage to 3-0 when he powered a two-run shot to left, his fifth homer of the year. Two frames later, Aidan Longwell expanded the lead to 5-0 with a two-out, two-strike single up the middle. Longwell concluded his contest with three hits and those two RBI. The Grizzlies added three more runs, one in the fifth and two more in the seventh. Jesus Bugarin produced two sacrifice flies and Andy Perez ripped a single. Bryant Betancourt waltzed home twice among those plays after a three-hit night.

Visalia's Johan Benitez whacked two of the five total hits, with one landing for a double. Benitez also chucked a scoreless ninth, allowing one hit. Rawhide righty Kyle Amendt punched out all four batters he faced. The series continues Saturday evening from Valley Strong Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies Pitching (9.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K)

- LF Jake Snider (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- DH Bryant Betancourt (3-4, 2B, 2 R, BB)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (3-5, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- RF/RHP Johan Benitez (2-4, 2B; 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

- RHP Kyle Amendt (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

- 3B Jose Fernandez (1-4)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Saturday September 2 Visalia

Rawhide

(Road) Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (7-2, 4.39) vs. Visalia RHP Landon Sims (0-2, 7.45) 6:30 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Dyan Jorge recorded nine outs and four of them were considered exceptional plays.

