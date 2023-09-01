Emmett Tosses Five Scoreless in Win

Stockton, CA - The Quakes got five scoreless innings from starter Gabe Emmett and downed the Stockton Ports on Friday night, winning 8-1 at Banner Island Ballpark.

Emmett (7-7) allowed just two hits over five scoreless frames, helping the Quakes end a brief two-game skid.

Rancho's offense pounded out 13 hits, with Kendall George, Thayron Liranzo, Jake Gelof, Joe Vetrano and Wilman Diaz all collecting two hits each.

Rancho took a first-inning lead on Stockton starter Alejandro Manzano (0-2), as George led off the game with a single and eventually scored on a Vetrano sac fly.

Leading 1-0 in the fourth, Rancho added three more, with Jose Izarra and Liranzo collecting RBI hits.

The Ports got their one and only run in the seventh, as Will Simpson singled home Dereck Salom to make it 4-1.

The Quakes put it away late though, scoring twice in the eighth and adding two in the ninth against the Stockton bullpen.

Rancho (26-32, 65-59) will send Roque Gutierrez (0-4) to the mound on Saturday at 7:05pm, as he'll take on Stockton's Wander Guante (2-6) in game five of the series.

