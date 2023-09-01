Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Visalia

The Grizzlies and Rawhide continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm PT from Valley Strong Ballpark. The Grizzlies hold a 2-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the 2nd half standings with nine contests to go (six vs. Modesto). Grizzlies LHP Caleb Franzen and Rawhide RHP Wyatt Wendell are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Fres-Notes:

GRAND TIME IN VISALIA: The Fresno Grizzlies (74-49, 38-19) conquered the Visalia Rawhide (48-75, 25-32) 8-4 in 10 innings Thursday night from Valley Strong Ballpark. The Grizzlies relished their 19th comeback claws victory in the seventh inning or later and moved to 7-4 in extras (3-3 in second half). Fresno improved to a Minor League-best 38-19 (.667) in the second half, 41-20 (.672) in their last 61 games and 51-23 (.689) in their last 74 contests. The Grizzlies are now 41-10 all-time against the Rawhide (6-3 this year). Fresno holds a two-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the second half standings with nine contests to go (six versus Modesto). The clubs traded zeroes for five and a half innings before Visalia broke through in the sixth. Fresno tied the game at two in the top of the eighth when Bryant Betancourt launched a 3-1 pitch off the scoreboard in right-center field. His fourth longball of the year left the bat at 100 MPH. The contest would head to extras in another barnburner. In the top of the 10th, with ducks on the pond and no outs, Cole Carrigg demolished a 1-0 fastball to deep right-center field, putting the Grizzlies up 6-2. It was Carrigg's second bomb since joining Fresno and the first grand slam by the offense in 2023 (92 homers, 123 games). Later in the frame, the Grizzlies extended the advantage to 8-2 after a bunt single by Andy Perez and throwing error by Rawhide reliever Denny Larrondo (0-1, loss). Fresno batted around during their six-run inning. Fresno righty Connor Staine took a no-decision after chucking a career-high six innings of two-run ball. Staine allowed four hits and no walks while punching out seven. The Grizzlies improved to 10-2 in Staine's last 12 starts (June 3-August 31). Cade Denton followed Staine with two clean frames in his Fresno debut. Denton permitted a hit and struck out a pair of batters. Carson Skipper (1-2, win) added two innings of work, giving up a tater. Skipper induced a broken bat, double play back to him to conclude the contest. The winning pitcher in every game of the series enjoyed their first professional wins (Steinmetz, Sullivan and Skipper). The 6th spot for both teams went 0-for-9 with eight strikeouts tonight. The Grizzlies turned a trio of double plays, one in each of their final three innings. It tied for the most double plays turned by Fresno in a game this season.

HIGHWAY 99: The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Valley Strong Ballpark. This is the last of two regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the only meeting in Visalia. The Grizzlies are 22-2 at home (three sweeps) and 41-10 all-time against the Rawhide. The Grizzlies have also won 19 of their last 22 contests against their Highway 99 rivals. On the other side, four of the Rawhide's 10 wins have come via one-run walk-offs. The two cities are 39.26 miles from one another, or if you drive non-stop, 43 minutes or so. From Fresno to Visalia, you would drive in a southeast direction, following the CA 99 route.

FRANZEN GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Caleb Franzen. The 22-year-old was a 12th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Portland. You can read more about Franzen on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 27 of the Media Guide.

PROSECKY CONTINUES TO PUZZLE: Grizzlies southpaw Michael Prosecky has been almost untouchable over the past two and a half months. Prosecky continued his dominance after tying his career-high with six innings of work in a no-decision effort August 30 at Visalia. Prosecky allowed one run, on four hits and a quartet of walks while fanning seven. The lone blemish to Prosecky's line was on his first pitch of the game to Druw Jones, who powered a solo shot to right. Prosecky dropped his ERA to 2.67, which is the best in the California League. Over his last eight starts, Prosecky is 6-1 with a 0.82 ERA (43.2 IP, 27 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 14 BB, 55 K). Prosecky has permitted two runs or fewer in eight consecutive outings and 11 of his last 12 starts (June 8-August 30). He has tossed six shutout starts in that span as well. In August, Prosecky made five starts, going 3-1 with a 0.96 ERA (three shutouts). On the year, Prosecky has made 10 starts at home, going 7-1 with a 1.01 ERA (53.1 IP, 34 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 16 BB, 68 K). In seven starts, Prosecky is 4-1 with a 0.91 ERA versus the California League South Division. Prosecky is tied for 10th in Grizzlies' Top 10 franchise single-season wins with 11.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 25 saves this season, putting him third all-time (passing Jeff Darwin, 1998 and Manny Aybar, 2002) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Up next for Agnos is James Hoyt, who is second all-time with 29 saves back in 2016.

AGNOS IN AUGUST: In the month of August, Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos finished 2-0 with seven saves over nine games (team went 9-0). In 10.1 scoreless innings, Agnos allowed nine hits and one walk with 17 strikeouts. In the past two months, Agnos is 2-1 with 12 saves and a 0.43 ERA. In 21 frames, Agnos has permitted three runs (one earned), on 18 hits, two walks and 28 punchouts.

SKIPPING ON WALKS: Grizzlies lefty Carson Skipper has appeared in 38 games this season, spanning 46.2 innings. In that stretch, he has issued six walks while striking out 58 batters.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 11 bases this season, one in 11 different games. Fresno improved to 11-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base, with all 11 games ending within five runs.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 54 of the Grizzlies 123 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (44%). Fresno is 23-14 (17-7 at home) in one-run games and 11-6 (6-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 34-20 in those games with a 23-9 record at home.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 35% of their runs in innings 7-9 (238 runs of 688 total runs). This has culminated into 19 comeback claws wins in the seventh inning or later for Fresno. The Grizzlies also have seven walk-off wins.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 22-10 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-4 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 23 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 21 minutes).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (9-8), Red (27-15), Black & Gold (5-8), Gray (19-14), Fresno Tacos (2-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 3-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (7-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (7-2, 4.39) vs. Visalia RHP Landon Sims (0-2, 7.45)

SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 12:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jake Madden (0-2, 8.44) vs. Visalia RHP Lorenzo Encarnacion (0-6, 7.41)

SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto TBD vs. Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (7-5, 5.42)

SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto TBD vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (11-6, 2.67)

Transactions:

8/29: RHP Cade Denton: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: LHP Sean Sullivan: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: 1B Aidan Longwell: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: INF Jean Perez: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/29: RHP Wuardo Fernandez: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

8/29: LHP Gabriel Rodriguez: Released by Rockies

