Carrigg's Grand Slam In 10th Powers Grizzlies Past Rawhide 8-4 To Wrap Up August

Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (74-49, 38-19) conquered the Visalia Rawhide (48-75, 25-32) 8-4 in 10 innings Thursday night from Valley Strong Ballpark. The Grizzlies relished their 19th comeback claws victory in the seventh inning or later and moved to 7-4 in extras (3-3 in second half). Fresno improved to 38-19 (.667) in the second half, 41-20 (.672) in their last 61 games and 51-23 (.689) in their last 74 contests. The Grizzlies are now 41-10 all-time against the Rawhide (6-3 this year). Fresno holds a two-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the second half standings with nine contests to go (six versus Modesto).

The clubs traded zeroes for five and a half innings before Visalia broke through in the sixth. Kristian Robinson nuked a two-run shot to center, his fifth homer of the season. Fresno tied the game at two in the top of the eighth when Bryant Betancourt launched a 3-1 pitch off the scoreboard in right-center field. His fourth longball of the year left the bat at 100 MPH. The contest would head to extras in another barnburner. In the top of the 10th, Jesus Bugarin swatted a single to left, bringing the automatic runner at second in Kody Huff to third. Jake Snider drew a walk, loading the bases. With ducks on the pond and no outs, Cole Carrigg demolished a 1-0 fastball to deep right-center field, putting the Grizzlies up 6-2. It was Carrigg's second bomb since joining Fresno and the first grand slam by the offense in 2023 (92 homers, 123 games). Later in the frame, the Grizzlies extended the advantage to 8-2 after a bunt single by Andy Perez and throwing error by Rawhide reliever Denny Larrondo (0-1, loss). Fresno batted around during their six-run inning. In the bottom of the 10th, Kevin Sim whacked a two-run wallop to left, his second clout with Visalia. The deficit was too much to overcome, as the Grizzlies won 8-4.

Fresno righty Connor Staine took a no-decision after chucking a career-high six innings of two-run ball. Staine allowed four hits and no walks while punching out seven. The Grizzlies improved to 10-2 in Staine's last 12 starts (June 3-August 31). Cade Denton followed Staine with two clean frames in his Fresno debut. Denton permitted a hit and struck out a pair of batters. Carson Skipper (1-2, win) added two innings of work, giving up the Sim tater. Skipper induced a broken bat, double play back to him to conclude the contest. Grizzlies' cleanup hitter Luis Mendez recorded two hits and a run. The top four batters and bottom three hitters in the Fresno lineup provided at least one run. Visalia starter Joe Elbis twirled five shutout frames, also yielding a no-decision. Elbis allowed three hits and one walk while fanning six. The series continues Friday evening from Valley Strong Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Cole Carrigg (1-4, GS, 4 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 1B Bryant Betancourt (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- RHP Connor Staine (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- RF Kristian Robinson (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 2B Kevin Sim (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- RHP Joe Elbis (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Friday September 1 Visalia

Rawhide

(Road) Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (3-5, 4.50) vs. Visalia RHP Wyatt Wendell (4-9, 5.36) 6:30 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The winning pitcher in every game of the series enjoyed their first professional wins (Steinmetz, Sullivan and Skipper).

The 6th spot for both teams went 0-for-8 with eight strikeouts tonight.

The Grizzlies turned a trio of double plays, one in each of their final three innings. It tied for the most double plays turned by Fresno in a game this season.

