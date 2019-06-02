Ports Pummel JetHawks 12-3

LANCASTER, Calif. - For the first time in nearly a month, the Stockton Ports earned a series victory on Saturday night at The Hangar. One night after setting a new season-high hit total, the Ports bested it with 18 hits as they plated 12 runs in a 12-3 win over the Lancaster JetHawks.

Stockton sent all nine batters to the plate in each of the first two innings and scored four runs in both frames. The Ports opened the first inning with five straight hits as Nick Allen led off with a double, Jameson Hannah singled, and Austin Beck gave the Ports a 1-0 lead with a single to right. Alfonso Rivas and Lazaro Armenteros followed with back-to-back RBI singles that made it a 3-0 ballgame. Later in the inning with one out, Jonah Bride singled to left to drive in Rivas and make it 4-0.

JetHawks starter Lucas Gilbreath (2-3) did not make it out of the second inning as Allen tripled to the left field corner to open the inning and scored on a wild pitch. Gilbreath would then issue three straight walks before Armenteros delivered another RBI single to left field to make it 6-0. Gilbreath would be lifted from the game with the bases loaded and two outs and Hunter Hargrove welcomed new JetHawks pitcher Nate Harris with a two-run single to left that made it 8-0.

Gilbreath suffered the loss, going 1 2/3 innings and allowing a career-high eight runs on eight hits while walking three.

Ports starter Xavier Altamirano escaped a bases-loaded jam with one out in the first inning and did not return for the second inning. Seth Martinez (2-3) came on to start the second and would work three innings, allowing two runs on the third on a two-out, two-run double hit by Ryan Vilade. Martinez would pick up the win in the contest, allowing three hits while striking out two.

Stockton added to its lead in the sixth inning as Hannah doubled to open the frame, Beck followed with a single and Rivas delivered a two-run double to center field. Rivas scored later in the inning on a two-out triple by Bride that ran the lead to 11-2. Harris went four innings in relief for the JetHawks and allowed three runs on six hits while striking out three.

The Ports added a run in the eighth on a two-out triple by Jeremy Eierman that scored Rivas and made it 12-2. It was the only run allowed by Kenny Koplove in 2 1/3 innings of work.

The JetHawks scored a late run in the eighth as Ramon Marcelino doubled with two outs off Ports reliever Sam Sheehan and scored on back-to-back wild pitches. It was the only run allowed by Sheehan in two innings of relief. Pat Krall pitched a scoreless ninth to close out the game for the Ports.

The Ports aim for their first series sweep in over a month when they close out their series with the JetHawks on Sunday afternoon at The Hangar. Rafael Kelly (0-1, 3.00 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Lancaster right-hander Will Gaddis (3-4, 7.33 ERA). First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. PDT.

