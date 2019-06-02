Todd Homer Sends Quakes to Another Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes took care of business on Sunday afternoon with a close 6-4 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers.

The win for the Quakes (33-22) atop the 66ers (22-34) marked Rancho's fifth win in their last six games, as they took three out of four over the weekend, and still hold a five-game lead over Lake Elsinore in the South Division.

In the bottom of the first, the Quakes scored two-thirds of their runs on the afternoon. A four-run first frame for Rancho was highlighted by Jeren Kendall's second homer of the season, and the series, as the Boys in Blue led 4-0 after one inning of play.

However, the 66ers would not fold after falling in the early hole. Ryan Scott hit his second home run of the series, blasting a three-run home run off Quakes' starter, Michael Grove, in the top of the second.

The score remained at a 4-3 tally until the top of the sixth, when Scott recorded his fourth RBI of the day, walking with the bases loaded to knot up the score at 4-4.

With a quick response of their own, the Quakes would regain the lead in the home half of the sixth, when Tre Todd hit his first home run of the season. The blast was of the two-run variety and served as his first ever Cal League long-ball.

The win on the day went to pseudo-starter, Wills Montgomerie (5-0), as he produced yet another stellar appearance. Montgomerie lasted five innings, allowing one unearned run, with six strikeouts and four walks.

The loss fell on top of 66ers' reliever, Austin Warren (2-4), as he was the arm that allowed the Todd home run in the sixth.

Max Gamboa shut the door for Rancho with his first save of the campaign, tossing a perfect 1.1 innings, including a strikeout of Michael Hermasillo with the bases loaded in the eighth.

The JetHawks come to town on Tuesday, following the off-day on Monday, as they will send LHP Ryan Rolison (2-1) to the bump in game one. On the other side, the Quakes will send out RHP Josiah Gray (1-0) for his fifth start of 2019.

