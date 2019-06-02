Ports Rally, Complete Sweep of JetHawks

LANCASTER, Calif. - It took their second ninth-inning comeback of the series, but the Stockton Ports completed their second series sweep of the season on Sunday afternoon at The Hangar. Stockton rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth inning to get past the JetHawks by a final of 6-5 to close out the four-game series.

The JetHawks offense got off to a fast start in the bottom of the first as they scored three runs on a three-run homer by Sean Bouchard to open the scoring.

Stockton got all three runs back in the second as Lazaro Armenteros opened the inning with a single, stole second and scored on a single by Hunter Hargrove. Two batters later, Jonah Bride hit a two-run homer that tied the score at 3-3. Those were the last runs allowed by JetHawks starter Will Gaddis, who was rendered a no-decision after going six innings and allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out one.

The JetHawks took the lead back in the third inning as Todd Czinege singled with one out and scored on a triple by Ryan Vilade to give Lancaster a 4-3 lead. With two outs, Taylor Snyder hit an RBI single up the middle to make it 5-3. Those were the last runs allowed by Ports starter Rafael Kelly, who did not factor into the decision after going 4 1/3 innings and allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three.

Moises Ceja came on to pitch for the JetHawks in the seventh and set the side down in order in his first inning of work. In the eighth, Alfonso Rivas singled with one out and scored on an ensuing double by Armenteros, who was thrown out trying to take third base on the throw that came home as Stockton cut the deficit to 5-4. It was the only run allowed by Ceja in his two innings of work.

Nick Kennedy (0-2) came on to work the ninth for the JetHawks and gave up back-to-back singles to Bride and Trace Loehrh that put runners at the corner. Robert Mullen came up next and tied the game at 5-5 with a sac-fly to right field. Two batters later with Bride at second base and two out, Nick Allen delivered his first hit of the game, a single to right that scored Bride with the go-ahead run.

Kennedy would suffer the loss, allowing two runs on three hits in his lone inning of work.

Nick Highberger (2-2), who came on to work the eighth inning, kept the JetHawks off the board in the ninth and picked up the victory in the contest.

For the Ports, it marked the second time in the series and the second time this season they've won a game when trailing after the eighth inning.

Following their four-game sweep of the JetHawks, the Ports return home on Monday night to open a three-game series with the Visalia Rawhide at Banner Island Ballpark. James Kaprielian (1-1, 5.63 ERA) toes the slab in the series opener for Stockton, opposed by Rawhide right-hander Matt Mercer (1-2, 5.25 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

