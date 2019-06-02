Nuts Erase Six-Run Deficit But Lose in Grand Fashion

June 2, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





MODESTO, CA. - A pair of home runs were enough to foil the Modesto Nuts' comeback in a 10-6 loss to the Visalia Rawhide on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

Luis Basabe connected on a three-run homer to cap the four-run first inning against Nuts (24-32) starter Ljay Newsome. Overall the Rawhide would get to Newsome for six runs on 12 hits.

The Nuts would start their comeback in the fifth with two outs against Rawhide starter Justin Vernia. The Nuts connected on six straight hits to push across five runs in the fifth. Ariel Sandoval tied it with a RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

The Nuts' best chance to tie the game was in the eighth with the bases loaded against Kyler Stout (W, 3-0). Joe Rizzo bounced into a double play to end the threat.

Renae Martinez broke the tie in the top of the ninth with a grand slam against Sam Delaplane (L, 3-2).

Stout worked into the ninth but was lifted with two on and two out for West Tunnell (S, 9/10) who used nine pitches to get the final out.

The Nuts will try to avoid a sweep on Sunday afternoon in the four-game series finale. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 1:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.