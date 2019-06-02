McKinney Tosses Six Shutout Innings in Win

MODESTO, CA. - Ian McKinney led the Modesto Nuts from the mound to a 4-2 win against the Visalia Rawhide on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field.

Ian McKinney's biggest jam came in the first inning when the Rawhide (37-15) loaded the bases with two outs. McKinney induced a groundout to get out of the jam. He worked around two baserunners in the third and stranded two more runners in scoring position in the fourth.

Overall McKinney worked a season-high six innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

Jeff Bain (L, 4-3) surrendered his first run in the second when Jack Larsen tripled ahead of Eugene Helder's sacrifice fly. Jarred Kelenic homered to center field in the third inning to add to the lead.

The Nuts' (25-32) offense added two runs on a pair of bases-loaded walks in the fifth and sixth innings.

Bain lasted 4.2 innings allowing three runs on five hits with three walks.

Joey Gerber (S, 7/9) finished the game with a perfect ninth inning.

After an off day on Monday, the Nuts embark on an eight-day road trip starting with a three-game series opener against the Giants. First pitch in San Jose is at 6:30 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:20 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

