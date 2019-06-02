JetHawks Swept by Stockton

LANCASTER, Calif. - The JetHawks lost a late lead and fell to the Stockton Ports, 6-5, at The Hangar Sunday afternoon. Stockton scored the final three runs of the game, taking their first lead in the ninth inning.

Lancaster (27-28) started strong, scoring five runs in the first three innings. Matt Hearn led off the first inning with a single, extending his hitting streak to 15 games. It's the longest hitting streak in the California League this season.

After a Carlos Herrera single, Sean Bouchard launched a three-run home run to put the JetHawks on top. Stockton tied the game with three in the second inning, but Lancaster added two runs in the third inning. Ryan Vilade drove in a run with a triple and Taylor Snyder brought Vilade home with an RBI single.

Will Gaddis did not factor in the decision despite a second-straight quality start. He allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings.

Stockton (23-32) scored three runs on Lancaster's bullpen. Moises Ceja allowed a run in the eighth inning, and Nick Kennedy (0-2) gave up two runs in the ninth. Robert Mullen tied the game with a sacrifice fly, and Nick Allen drove in the go-ahead run with a bloop single.

Nick Highberger (2-2) pitched the final two innings for the Ports to pick up the win. Lancaster had seven hits in the first three innings, but just two the rest of the game.

Lancaster has lost five in a row and six of their last seven. The team is below .500 at 27-28, and they now trail Rancho Cucamonga by six games in the standings.

The JetHawks lost a lead in the ninth inning for the second time this series. Stockton had 12 or more hits in each of the four games en route to a sweep. It's the second time the JetHawks have been swept in a four-game series at home this year after dropping the first four contests of the season against Modesto.

The team is off Monday before hitting the road for eight games. The JetHawks open a three-game series against the Quakes in Rancho Cucamonga Tuesday. Lefty Ryan Rolison (1-2) is set to start for Lancaster. First pitch from LoanMart Field is 7:05 pm.

