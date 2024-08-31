Ports Light Up Scoreboard on Friday Night in 12-4 Win

STOCKTON, Calif. -- The Ports racked up 12 runs on 14 hits Friday night, blowing out the Inland Empire 66ers 12-4 in front of 2,536 fans at Banner Island Ballpark. It was the fifth time the Ports had 14 hits this year, which is their fourth-highest total this season. It was the second time this season the Ports scored 12 runs, which is their third-highest output this year.

RBI doubles from Rodney Green Jr. in the first and third innings put Stockton up 2-0. Dereck Salom tacked on his first of three singles on the night for another run in the third, and an RBI ground out from Mario Gomez was followed by a run-producing single from Angel Arevalo to complete a four-run third and put the Ports ahead 5-0.

A bases-loaded walk and an RBI groundout for Inland Empire got them on the board in the top of the fourth to make it 5-2, but Stockton would respond emphatically in the bottom of the inning. Nine batters came to the plate for the Ports in the fourth, and the scoring came via a two-out rally.

Salom chased starter Cesar Avila with a line drive base hit off of his back to score Cameron Leary, and Arevalo walked with the bases loaded to plate Davis Diaz for the third time on the night and make it a 7-2 Ports lead. That was followed by Myles Naylor lifting a ball out to right that cleared the fences for his first grand slam and 11th home run of the season to put Stockton ahead 11-2.

Jose Dicochea started the game and allowed just those two runs in the fourth, and Yunior Turn came on in relief and pitched three scoreless innings before allowing a pair of runs in the eighth on a balk and a wild pitch. The Ports lead 11-4 when they tacked on a run in the eighth on a Darlyn Montero RBI groundout that scored Salom for the third time in the game.

Green Jr. now has a seven-game hit streak and Salom's on-base streak is up to nine games.

Game Five will feature starters RHP Peyton Olejnik (0-0, 7.71) going for the 66ers against RHP Norge Vera (1-1, 7.15) for the Ports.

