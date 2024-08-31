Walks And Errors Cost Fresno In 3-2 Setback To Visalia

Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (26-32, 64-59) were edged out by the Visalia Rawhide (33-25, 62-61) 3-2 Friday night from Valley Strong Ballpark. The Grizzlies dropped to 49-15 all-time against the Rawhide (6-4 this season). Fresno has won 30 of their last 40 contests against their Highway 99 rivals. The Grizzlies sit seven games back of the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division second half standings with eight contests left to play (six against one another).

The clubs combined for five runs on four hits, two errors, 16 walks and a quartet of beaned batters. The Grizzlies lineup mustered two runs on just one hit, six walks and three hit-by-pitches. The Rawhide offense scored a trio of runs on three singles, a pair of monster miscues, 10 walks (most by Fresno's staff this year) and one hit-by-pitch.

Fresno inched ahead 1-0 in the top of the first after a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to Felix Tena. Aidan Longwell was the run recipient after drawing a leadoff walk. Braylen Wimmer spanked a single and Tommy Hopfe was also beaned by an offering during the inning. Visalia knotted the contest at one in the bottom of the third on a throwing error. Cristofer Torin raced home after Grizzlies' starter McCade Brown tried to turn a double play at second on a comebacker.

The Rawhide took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run inning. Demetrio Crisantes lined a single that Hopfe misjudged it in left, allowing Torin to waltz home. Crisantes scampered in on the next play when Angel Ortiz roped a single to left. In the top of the seventh, Fresno cut the deficit to 3-2 after Longwell tallied Ben McCabe with a groundout. The Grizzlies could not find a way to tie the affair, going down quietly in the final two frames.

Fresno righty Brown was dealt a no-decision after two and two-thirds innings of work. Brown logged a career-high four walks, but also whiffed a quartet of batters. Austin Becker wiped away the final out in the third for Fresno. Jake Madden (1-1) suffered the defeat after three frames of action. Madden punched out four before handing the ball to Nathan Blasick and Fidel Ulloa. The pair of 2024 draft picks fanned three together, pushing the Grizzlies strikeout total to 11 on the night.

Visalia starter Casey Anderson (5-8) was awarded the triumph after five tough innings. Anderson stumbled through the first with control, but settled down after that. Edgar Isea (5) and Luke Craig (1) each grabbed holds after electric relief appearances. Alexis Liebano locked up his eighth save after a fast ninth, fanning two.

The squads continue their six-game set tomorrow evening from Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia. Fresno returns home Monday at 4:05 pm to battle San Jose in the last home series of 2024. Fans can grab their tickets for the six (6) remaining regular season home games now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (0-1, RBI, R, 3 BB, CS)

- SS Braylen Wimmer (1-3, BB, SB)

- RHP Nathan Blasick (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- Rawhide Pitching (9.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 10 K)

- 2B Demetrio Crisantes (1-2, R, 2 BB)

- SS Cristofer Torin (0-2, 2 R, 2 BB)

On Deck:

Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 6:30 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Visalia Rawhide

Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (5-7, 4.32) vs. Visalia RHP Daniel Nunez (2-1, 2.85)

On That Fres-Note:

The teams combined to go 1-for-16 with RISP and left 16 on-base.

