Big Ninth Lifts Quakes on Friday

August 31, 2024 - California League (CalL)

San Jose, CA - The Quakes scored three runs in the ninth and held on for an exciting 6-4 win over the San Jose Giants on Friday night at Excite Ballpark.

Cameron Decker's RBI single tied the game and Samuel Munoz capped the inning with an RBI single to give the Quakes some cushion, as the Quakes won their second straight game and stayed two games back of Visalia, who won on Friday night.

Trailing 4-3 in the ninth, Rancho loaded the bases without the aid of a hit against San Jose reliever Cole Hillier (4-4). With one out, Decker singled to right, driving in a run to tie the game at 4-4. On the play, the throw from the outfield got away from the infielders, allowing Elijah Hainline to score, giving Rancho a 5-4 lead. Samuel Munoz singled home Zyhir Hope, as the Quakes took a two-run lead.

Rancho reliever Evan Shaw (1-0), making just his second pro appearance, got out of an inherited jam in the eighth, then pitched around a pair of singles in the ninth, striking out Walker Martin to end the game.

Rancho starter Christian Zazueta was brilliant in the no-decision. After giving up a run on three hits in the first inning, he'd go on to retire the final 13 batters he faced, including seven strikeouts, his best stretch of the year.

The Quakes (31-27, 61-61) will send Sterling Patick (0-0) to the mound on Saturday night, as he'll be opposed by Giants' lefty Jacob Bresnahan at 5pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field for their final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 3. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website to learn how to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

