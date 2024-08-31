Desperation Mode For Fresno's Postseason Chances After 6-3 Loss In Visalia

August 31, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (26-33, 64-60) were overwhelmed by the Visalia Rawhide (33-26, 63-61) 6-3 Saturday night from Valley Strong Ballpark. The Grizzlies fell to 49-16 all-time against the Rawhide (6-5 this season). Fresno has won 30 of their last 41 contests against their Highway 99 rivals. The Grizzlies sit seven games back of the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division second half standings with seven contests left to play (six against one another). Fresno will have to win out and San Jose will have to lose out in order to make the postseason.

For the fifth straight game (nine of their last 11), the Grizzlies scored first, clutching a 1-0 lead in the opening inning. Aidan Longwell swatted a leadoff single and advanced to second on a Caleb Hobson sacrifice bunt. Then, Braylen Wimmer smacked a single, extending his hit streak to eight contests. The two singles already surpassed Fresno's hit total from yesterday. On the next batter, Longwell scampered home on a Visalia fielding error.

The Rawhide snuck ahead 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Demetrio Crisantes tied the affair at one after crushing a solo shot to left field. Crisantes' sixth clout of the year went 420 feet off the bat. Visalia followed the longball with four consecutive singles as Ben McLaughlin and Kenny Castillo picked up the RBI knocks. The Rawhide extended their advantage to 6-1 with a three-run bottom of the seventh. Anderdson Rojas lined a single to center, netting Jefferson Pena. The Visalia left fielder swiped second (looked out) and waltzed to third on an assumed balk. Rojas yielded the fifth run on a throwing error by Darius Perry. Finally, Angel Ortiz hammered a homer to right-center, his sixth wallop of the 2024 campaign.

Fresno mustered two final runs in the top of the eighth. Blake Wright provided a single to right, etching Hobson. The UT Martin product continues to climb the Grizzlies Top 10 Single-Season Record Books. Hobson's 42 stolen bases, puts him in a tie for third all-time with Calvin Murray (1999). Up next for Hobson is Eddy Diaz (2021), who had 48 stolen bases that year. Wimmer strolled home on a double play to round out the scoring.

Grizzlies' righty Bryan Perez (5-8) suffered a tough-luck loss despite achieving a quality start. Perez tossed six innings, allowing three runs (two earned), on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out six. Justin Loer was tagged for three runs in his one frame and Yanzel Correa laid a zero in the eighth. Rawhide starter Daniel Nunez (3-1, win) hurled six and two-thirds innings of one-run ball. Nunez scattered six hits and one walk while punching out eight. Rio Britton locked up his first save of the season after two and one-third frames. Britton fanned five to give Visalia the series lead 3-2.

The clubs conclude their six-game set tomorrow afternoon from Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia. Fresno returns home Monday at 4:05 pm to battle San Jose in the last home series of 2024. Fans can grab their tickets for the six (6) remaining regular season home games now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Braylen Wimmer (3-4, R, 2 SB)

- RHP Bryan Perez (6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (2-5, 2B, R)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- RF Angel Ortiz (2-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 3B Anderdson Rojas (1-3, RBI, R, BB, SB)

- 2B Demetrio Crisantes (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

On Deck:

Sunday, September 1, 2024 at 12:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Visalia Rawhide

Fresno LHP Stu Flesland III (2-2, 4.01) vs. Visalia RHP Denny Larrondo (5-5, 3.80)

On That Fres-Note:

Braylen Wimmer has swiped 31 bags this season, four stolen bases shy of joining the Grizzlies Top 10 in single season stolen bases.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.