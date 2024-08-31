Quakes Win Third Straight

California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Jose, CA - Zyhir Hope and Cameron Decker both slugged home runs and the Quakes won their third straight game over the Giants, taking a 6-4 victory at Excite Ballpark on Saturday evening.

Hope's two-run homer (9) put Rancho up early in the first, while Decker's three-run shot gave them some breathing room in the seventh, as the Quakes won their third straight, putting pressure on Visalia, who had a two-game lead for the final playoff spot over the Quakes to start the day.

The Quakes scored three times in the first off Jacob Bresnahan (0-4) and never looked back.

Rancho reliever Alex Makarewich (2-4) earned the win, while Seamus Barrett retired four of the five hitters he faced to earn his first pro save.

The Quakes (32-27, 62-61) will look for a series-win on Sunday at 1pm, in their final road game of the 2024 regular season. Luke Fox (0-0) will take on Ubert Mejias (3-6) in the finale.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field for their final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 3. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website to learn how to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

