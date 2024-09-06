Decker's Walk-off Keeps Playoffs Alive

September 6, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Cameron Decker's walk-off blast in the ninth made Friday's upcoming game meaningful, as the Quakes outlasted the Visalia Rawhide on Thursday night by a final of 8-6 at LoanMart Field.

After blowing a three-run lead in the ninth, Rancho, which didn't have a hit since the third, got a lead-off single from Zyhir Hope and a two-run shot to left to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The Quakes must win each of the next three games to qualify for the Cal League Playoffs.

Leading 6-3 in the ninth, the Rawhide took advantage of a walk and a pair of infield hits against Seamus Barrett to make it 6-4. With two on and no outs, Evan Shaw (2-0) entered and got the first two hitters, but with the tying runs in scoring position, gave up a two-out hit to Cristofer Torin, tying the game at 6-6.

Hope led off the bottom of the inning with a single against new reliever Alexis Liebano (4-6). Decker followed and showed bunt for the first two pitches, but on 2-0 cranked one out to left for his team-leading 11th of the year and an 8-6 win.

The Quakes got five innings of one-run baseball from Christian Zazueta and unfortunately blew a 6-1 lead to give him a no-decision.

Rancho (34-29, 64-63) will send Sterling Patick (0-0) to the mound on Friday against Casey Anderson (5-8) at 6:30pm.

Friday is our final Family RV Family Feast Night with $2 hot dogs, $1 Pepsi products and $1 ice cream sandwiches. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.