Ports Power Too Much for Modesto to Overcome

September 6, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







The Stockton Ports emerged victorious over the Modesto Nuts with a final score of 9-5 in a Cal League matchup at John Thurman Field. The Ports' explosive offensive performance proved too much for the Nuts, who struggled to keep up as the game progressed.

The Ports' offensive barrage was led by a series of powerful hits, all of which came in the 4th inning, including home runs by CF Rodney Green (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) and LF Cameron Leary (1-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R). Green's shot, a three-run homer, and Leary's solo blast highlighted a nine-run effort that overwhelmed the Nuts' pitching staff. Notable performances came from C Davis Diaz (2-for-5, 1B, 2B) and Green, each driving in three runs, while Leary and 1B Nick Schwartz contributed crucial RBIs that kept the Ports' momentum going throughout the game. The Ports' ability to capitalize on their opportunities, going 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position, was key to their success.

On the mound, the Ports' pitching staff was solid. RHP Jose Dicochea had a strong start, allowing just one earned run over four innings. RHP Camilo Hernandez, who picked up the win in relief, and LHP Brayan Restituyo, who secured the 3-inning save, combined to shut down the Nuts' lineup effectively. Despite some struggles early on, the Ports' bullpen managed to keep the game in control and ensure the victory.

The Nuts, despite a valiant effort, were unable to match the Ports' offensive output. Their scoring (all 5 runs scored in the 4th inning) came primarily from DH Carson Jones (1-for-4) and 2B Charlie Pagliarini (2-for-4, 3 RBI), who each contributed key RBIs, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit. The pitching woes, particularly RHP Gage Boehm's rough outing and RHP Evan Truitt's subsequent struggles, proved costly.

The series continues tomorrow evening as the Ports will start RHP Norge Vera, while the Nuts counter with RHP Pedro Da Costa Lemos. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm, with a Fireworks show to follow post-game.

