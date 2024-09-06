Tena And Mena Shrink Giants In Grizzlies' 5-4 (10) Walk-Off Dub

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (28-35, 66-62) walked-off on the San Jose Giants (35-28, 72-56) 5-4 in 10 frames Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno enjoyed their ninth walk-off win of the 2024 season with their third consecutive coming in the 10th. The Grizzlies relished a comeback claws victory as well, their ninth in the seventh inning or later. Fresno moved to 10-5 at home in one-run games and improved to 9-5 overall in extras. The Grizzlies secured their fourth straight winning season in the process and have never finished under .500 while under Rockies affiliation.

In the top of the first, the Giants grabbed a 1-0 lead after a Walker Martin solo shot to right field. It was Martin's first homer with San Jose. The early run broke the Grizzlies 11-game streak of scoring first (12 of 15 contests). Fresno tied the contest at one in the bottom of the first. Felix Tena plated Aidan Longwell with a bounding groundout up the middle.

The Grizzlies clawed ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh when Braylen Wimmer scurried home on a wild pitch. In the top of the eighth, the Giants took a 4-2 advantage after Guillermo Williamson blasted a three-run bomb to center field. It was Williamson's 12th wallop of the year. Fresno knotted the affair at four in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a two-out, two-RBI single to left by Tena. The right fielder logged two of the three Grizzlies hits and tallied all three RBI.

The teams traded zeroes in the ninth and Fresno spooked San Jose off the scoreboard in the top of the 10th. The Grizzlies, needing just one run, started with Jason Hinchman as the automatic runner at second. Hinchman skipped to third on a wild pitch and raced home shortly after with the winning run. Longwell yielded a fielder's choice to the shortstop Martin, who hurled an errant throw to the plate, allowing the Grizzlies a 5-4 walk-off win.

Fresno starter Bryan Mena was unbelievable once again. Mena dazzled for a career-high six and two-thirds innings of one-run ball. He scattered four hits and two walks while fanning six. His lone run permitted came in the first on a longball. Fidel Ulloa was tagged for the other clout in his one and one-third frames. Konner Eaton punched out two batters in a clean ninth while Nathan Blasick (1-0) was awarded his first professional triumph. Blasick struck out a batter and dealt a double play to swing the momentum pendulum.

San Jose righty Cale Lansville gave up one unearned run on zero hits over six fantastic frames. Only three runners reached against Lansville with two coming on errors and one via the free pass. Tim Manning slithered through traffic, but was jammed up for three runs (two earned) in his appearance. Cameron Pferrer struck out three over four batters faced and Kanoa Pagan (0-1) was charged with the tough-luck loss.

The squads continue their six-game set tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno. Fans can grab their tickets for the three (3) remaining regular season home games now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Felix Tena (2-4, 3 RBI)

- RHP Bryan Mena (6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

- LHP Konner Eaton (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- 1B Guillermo Williamson (3-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R)

- SS Walker Martin (1-3, HR, RBI, R, 2 BB)

- RHP Cale Lansville (6.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

On Deck:

Friday, September 6, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT San Jose Giants at Fresno Grizzlies

San Jose LHP Jacob Bresnahan (0-4, 13.21) vs. Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (5-8, 4.25)

On That Fres-Notes:

21 consecutive batters were retired in a row by both clubs between the end of the bottom of the first until two outs in the top of the fifth (Elian Rayo walk).

The Grizzlies celebrated Fresno State Night as the Bulldogs' new Director of Athletics Garrett Klassy threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

