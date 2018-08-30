Ports' Final Regular-Season Homestand to be Filled with Promotions

August 30, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





STOCKTON, Calif.- The Ports return home to Banner Island Ballpark on Friday for the final regular-season homestand of the 2018 season before the Cal League playoffs begin. The Ports will take on the visiting Visalia Rawhide as detailed below.

Friday, August 31st | 7:10pm | Tin Lunch Box Giveaway & Stockton Heat Tribute

Gate Times: Season Ticket Holder Gate opens at 5:45pm | Main Gates open at 6:00pm

The final freebie Friday of the season will be a Ports tin lunch box for the first 1,000 guests through the gates. The team will also be wearing special Stockton Heat-themed jerseys, which fans can bid on during the game. Following the game, fans can participate in Splash 4 Cash for an opportunity to win a variety of Ports-themed prizes.

Saturday, September 1st | 7:10pm | Hometown Hero/Military Appreciation Night & Post-game Fireworks

Gate Times: Season Ticket Holder Gate opens at 5:30pm | Main Gates open at 5:45pm

The Ports are yet again proudly hosting Hometown Hero/Military Appreciation Night, presented by 9-1-1 on Fox. In partnership with USAA, the first 200 military members and their guests to come to the ballpark will receive a free ticket (must show form of military ID). The evening will include tributes to local heroes and will conclude with a post-game fireworks show and Splash 4 Cash presented by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort.

Sunday, September 2nd | 6:10pm | Splash's Birthday

Gate Times: Season Ticket Holder Gate opens at 4:45pm | Main Gates open at 5:00pm

The Ports mascot, Splash, is celebrating a birthday! Mascots from around the area will be on site to help celebrate and from 5:15pm to 5:30pm fans in attendance are invited to participate in pre-game catch on the field (fans are responsible for bringing their own ball and glove).

Kids Run The Bases: Post-game Kids Run The Bases, presented by ScholarShare, invites children 15 years of age and younger onto the field to take a lap around the infield like the pros after all Sunday games. All parents/guardians of Kids Run The Bases participants are required to fill out a waiver at Guest Services prior to the end of the game in order to partake in the activity.

Gus's Gamers Kids' Club: Every Sunday at Banner Island Ballpark is also Gus's Gamers Kids' Club Day, presented by Amy L. Scriven, DDS. Fans 15 years of age and younger are able to sign up to become members of this new and improved kids' club. Members receive a ticket to every Sunday home game, access to exclusive club activities and items, special discounts, and more. For more information on the Gus's Gamers Club, please visit stocktonports.com or pick up a registration form at the ballpark.

Monday, September 3rd | 6:10pm | Fan Appreciation Day & Post-game Fireworks

Gate Times: Season Ticket Holder Gate opens at 4:30pm | Main Gates open at 4:45pm

As a "thank you" to the fans, the Ports are dedicating the final game of the regular season to those who've supported the team all season long. Fans will have the opportunity to take home various giveaway items and also win prizes throughout the game. It's also still 3 Buck Monday, so fans can enjoy the best of Ports baseball with $3 Field Box seats, hot dogs, and sodas! Following the final pitch will be the last fireworks show of the year.

The Ports have clinched a first half-division title and have secured home field advantage for the first round of the 2018 California League Playoffs. Tickets for game 1 (Wednesday, September 5th) and 2 (Thursday, September 6th) of the Divisional Series can be purchased online at stocktonports.com, at the Ports box office, or by calling the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900. The general public can purchase Field Box tickets for $12 each, MVP tickets for $15 each, and Home Plate/Dugout Box tickets for $17 each. In addition, hospitality areas for groups of 25 or more, as well as the Ports' suites, are available for purchase for the playoff games.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.