Register Today for a FREE Chevy Youth Soccer Clinic

Our local Chevrolet dealers are teaming up with UK Elite* to provide our community with a FREE instructional clinic for boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 14 (and special needs participants of all ages). Soccer players of all skill levels are encouraged to attend!

Qualified coaching staff will separate participants into age groups and rotate them through stations to learn and enhance essential soccer skills. Spots are limited so we encourage you to register for this experience right away!

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

John Thurman Field - Home of the Modesto Nuts!

601 Neece Drive

Modesto, CA 95351

Check-in: 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Clinic Rotations: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Snack: 8:30 PM

- OR -

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Banner Island Ballpark - Home of the Stockton Ports!

404 Fremont St

Stockton, CA 95203

Check-in: 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Clinic Rotations: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Snack: 8:30 PM

*Please note if you are unable to get your participant(s) there by the start time of the clinic, they accept late check-ins! Please do not let that hinder your child from participating in this experience!

To Register:

1. Go to chevrolet.com/youthsports

2. Click on the gold "Clinic Registration" box, and then click "Register Now"

3. Select the following name from the drop-down menu: STOCKTON-MODESTO

4. Enter the registration code "24389" for free entry into the clinic, and then click "Submit"

5. Complete the registration form and download the waiver. In addition to registering before the event, participants are required to bring a signed waiver form to the registration table on the day of the clinic.

If you have questions, check out our site and FAQs here. You can also reach out to Ryan Coleman at rcoleman@gmdealerprograms.com or 770.354.3710 with any additional questions.

*More information on UK Elite: UK Elite has a goal of providing a fun and educational experience for the children and parents across the many communities reached with no interest in self-promotion or recruiting efforts of any kind. The clinics are a unique soccer opportunity for kids and parents alike. Players will group up by age to receive quality instruction through a series of eight creative skills challenges with coaches from a variety of cultural backgrounds, including Scotland, Ireland, Wales, England, Australia and more!

California League Stories from August 30, 2018

