Bullpen Surrenders Lead in 5-2 Loss

Modesto, CA. - A three-run ninth sent the Modesto Nuts to a 5-2 loss against the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

With the loss, the Nuts (59-76; 29-36) sit two games back of first place with five games to go.

The Nuts took the lead in the second and held it until the eighth inning. David Ellingson was the first man out of the Nuts' bullpen. He struck out one batter and surrendered a single to Camden Duzenack. Anthony McIver followed out of the bullpen and struck out Jazz Chisholm. With two outs and Duzenack at second after a stolen base, Drew Ellis delivered the game-tying RBI single for the Rawhide (67-68; 30-35)

It was still tied going into the ninth with Collin Kober (L, 1-1) entering the game. He surrendered back-to-back singles to start the inning. Kober followed that up with back-to-back strikeouts. Adam Walton smacked the go-ahead RBI single with two outs. Duzenack followed up with a two-run double to send the Nuts to the loss.

Matt Brill (W, 2-3) worked the final two innings striking out three and walking two.

Austin Hutchison heaved a gem for the Nuts in his start. The righty worked seven innings allowing just one run while striking out five and walking one.

The Nuts took the early lead against starter Matt Peacock. Jack Larsen drove in a run with a fielder's choice. Nick Thurman singled home another tally. That was all the offense the Nuts could muster against the Rawhide.

The rubber game of the three-game set with the Rawhide is on Thursday night. First pitch in Modesto is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

