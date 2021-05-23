Ports Fall to Rawhide in Ninth

VISALIA, Ca. - Danny Oriente hit an RBI single to right-center field on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the ninth from Brock Whittlesey, and the Ports fell in walk-off fashion to the Rawhide by the final of 6-5 on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.

Oriente's single completed a five-run comeback for the Rawhide, who trailed the Ports 5-1 after the top of the sixth inning, and kept Stockton from it's first three-game winning streak of 2021.

For the second consecutive night, it was the Ports (7-10) who got on the board first on Saturday evening. Sahid Valenzuela walked with two outs and nobody on in the top of the second inning and then stole second base. Junior Perez then followed with a deep drive down the right field line that popped out of Glenallen Hill, Jr's glove and allowed Valenzuela to score to give the Ports an early 1-0 lead.

With one out in the third, Lazaro Armenteros doubled the Stockton lead with a solo home run to right field to give the Ports a two-run lead.

After a single run for the Rawhide in the fifth made it 2-1, Stockton answered with a three-run top of the sixth to take a four-run lead. The Ports loaded the bases with two outs on a walk to Brayan Buelvas, a Valenzuela double, and another walk to Perez. Johswan Wright was then hit by a pitch to bring one run home, and then Lawrence Butler ripped a single through the shift to score two and give the Ports a 5-1 lead.

But trailing by four, the Rawhide (3-14) offered a quick response. Ports reliever Diego Granado retired the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the sixth, but after a double, Neyfey Castillo hit a two-run home run to right field to cut the Ports lead to 5-3.

The Rawhide would then tie the game in the eighth. Rawhide leadoff man Jorge Barrosa reached on a bunt single to lead off the inning against Ports reliever Clark Cota, and then Oriente hit the first pitch he saw over the wall in left to tie the game at five.

After the Ports failed to score in the top of the ninth, the stage was set for Oriente's heriocs and the second walk-off win for the Rawhide in the series.

The Ports loss spoiled a tremendous outing by Grant Judkins. Making his first career start, Judkins gave up just one run on three hits in five innings, striking out seven and walking two.

The Ports will go for the series win on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:00 pm. All games can be listened to live on Fox Sports AM 1280 or on the iHeart Radio app.

