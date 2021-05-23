Nuts Capitalize on Miscues in 10-7 Win

San Bernardino, CA - Five of the Modesto Nuts ten runs were unearned in their 10-7 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Saturday night at San Manuel Stadium.

The win puts the Nuts (13-4) at 9-2 on the road trip.

Modesto coughed up leads in the first, second, and fourth innings but took the lead for good in the seventh. After Kelvin Caceres (L, 0-1) had faced the minimum through 2.2 innings, he lost his command. Caceres walked two and hit a batter to load the bases. Dariel Gomez gave the Nuts the lead for good with a two-run single. Matt Scheffler followed that up with a bloop two-run single to add to the Nuts lead.

Leon Hunter Jr. (W, 2-0) was excellent out of the bullpen for the Nuts working three innings against the 66ers (7-9). The righty struck out six and did not walk a batter while giving up just one unearned run. Elvis Alvarado faced the minimum in the eighth. Kelvin Nunez (S, 1/1) worked around a walk in the ninth to secure the win.

Robert Perez Jr. plated two runs. Cade Marlowe had an RBI single and a run scored. Brett Rodriguez scored twice in the win. Sam Carleson started the game for the Nuts and worked four innings while allowing six runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

The Nuts go for a series victory in the fifth game of their six-game series with the Inland Empire 66ers on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

