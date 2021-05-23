Rancho Calms Storm Yet Again

May 23, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - The Quakes continued to click at a high level on Saturday night, as they dropped the Storm for a fourth time in five games, defeating Lake Elsinore by a final of 9-3 at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore.

Jorbit Vivas and Sauryn Lao each had two hits and combined for three RBIs, while Jacob Cantleberry and a slew of Rancho relievers held the Storm to just one hit over the final five innings of Saturday's game.

Cantleberry (3-0) allowed just one hit over 2.2 innings in earning the win in relief.

Tied at 3-3 in the fifth, the Quakes exploded for four runs against Storm reliever Miguel Rondon (1-1). Alex De Jesus had the go-ahead hit, an RBI double, putting Rancho up 4-3. Vivas followed with his second run-scoring hit of the night, singling home De Jesus to make it 5-3. Three batters later, Eddys Leonard recorded the back-breaker, a two-run single to make it 7-3.

Rancho added two more in the seventh, as Marco Hernandez singled home a run while another scored on an error, giving the Quakes a commanding 9-3 advantage.

With the win, the Quakes (8-8) are back to .500 and take over first place in the South Division from the Storm (8-9), who have lost nine of their last 12, after starting the year with five straight wins.

Sunday's series-finale begins at 4:05pm and features Quakes' right-hander Robbie Peto (0-1) taking on Storm lefty Noel Vela (0-1).

The game can be heard live on Sunda afternoon, with the pregame show starting at 6:20pm with Mike Lindskog. To listen live, visit our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button, open the iheart radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the tune-in radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home, you can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

Next Tuesday, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field, as they host the Stockton Ports in the opening game of a six-game home stand. First pitch is set for 6:30pm and limited tickets are available for at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field very soon!

Next Home Game: Tuesday, May 25th vs. Stockton

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.