Storm with a Huge 8th to Win on Sunday

Lake Elsinore, CA - After battling back to tie Sunday's game in the eighth inning, the Quakes endured their worst frame of the year, as the Storm rallied to score eight times on their way to a 16-8 win at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore.

Despite the disappointing finish, the Quakes finished the Lake Elsinore series with four wins in six games, pulling to within a half-game of the Storm atop the South Division standings.

Quakes' lefty Julian Smith (1-2) couldn't keep the game tied, as he surrendered an RBI double to Robert Hassell in the eighth, putting the Storm up for good at 9-8. Alison Quintero capped the eight-run ambush with a three-run jack to left, making it 16-8.

The Quakes held a 4-1 lead in the fifth, as Alex De Jesus blasted a three-run homer as part of a four-run fifth.

The Storm rallied to score seven of the game's next eight runs though, taking an 8-5 lead into the eighth.

Rancho scored three times in the top of the eighth though, with Sauryn Lao coming up big with a two-run double to make it a one-run game at 8-7. A wild pitch by eventual winner Michell Miliano (2-0) scored Brandon Lewis to temporarily even the game at 8-8.

The Quakes (8-9) return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, as they host Stockton in a six-game home stand. Tuesday will be the first Temblores Tuesday, as the Quakes will be celebrating the community's Hispanic culture by wearing special Temblores hats and jerseys. Rancho will send Jimmy Lewis (0-1) to the mound in the opener against David Leal (0-0), with first pitch slated for 6:30pm. Limited tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

