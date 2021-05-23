Early Wildness Costs Nuts in 5-3 Loss

San Bernardino, CA - Early offense sent the Modesto Nuts to a 5-3 defeat against the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday afternoon at San Manuel Stadium.

In the first inning, the 66ers (8-9) pushed across an unearned run after a throwing error. In the second inning, the 66ers loaded the bases against Nuts (13-5) starter Damon Casetta-Stubbs (L, 0-1) after a HBP and two walks. Cassetta-Stubbs walked his third straight hitter to bring in a run for IE. Jeremy Arocho followed with an RBI single before Jeremiah Jackson lifted a sacrifice fly to cap the three-run second inning.

Casetta-Stubbs bounced back to strikeout the side in the third inning before he was lifted after three innings of work in which he walked four, struck out five and gave up four runs on just two hits.

In the fourth, the Nuts were able to push across three runs. Justin Lavey sparked the rally with a leadoff triple before scoring on Alberto Rodriguez's RBI double. Ty Duvall singled home two more runs for the Nuts. John Swanda (W, 1-1) came in out of the bullpen and heaved five strong innings. He allowed just two hits and no runs while striking out three.

Kolten Ingram (S, 2/3) retired the first two batters he faced in the ninth on strikeouts before handing out a walk to Ty Duvall. Juan Querecuto singled to bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but Querecuto was picked off of first to end the game.

After an off day on Monday, the Nuts return home to start a six-game set with the Rawhide at John Thurman Field. First pitch on Tuesday night is at 7:05 pm.

