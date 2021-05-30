Ports Fall to Quakes in Heartbreaker

Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Ca.- Diego Cartaya hit a walk-off grand slam with one out in the ninth inning and the Quakes came back from a five run deficit to start the eighth to stun the Ports 10-9 on Saturday night at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga.

With the Ports (8-15) leading 9-5, Stockton reliever Garrett Acton hit Edwin Mateo leading off the frame, and he came around to score after back-to-back singles by Aldrich De Jongh and Sam McWilliams to make it 9-6. McWilliams was thrown out at second base trying to stretch his base hit to a double.

After Jonny DeLuca walked to bring the tying run to the plate, Acton was pulled in favor of Edward Baram who walked Brandon Lewis before giving up the home run to Cartaya.

The Ports responded to a four-run bottom of the second inning by the Quakes (12-10) with nine unanswered runs. In the top of the third, Tyler Soderstrom hit a two-out grand slam to center field to tie the game at four.

Stockton then took the lead in the top of the fourth with three two out runs on a Robert Puason RBI double and Lazaro Armenteros two-run single. Kevin Richards and Sahid Valenzuela drove in single runs in the fifth and sixth to give the Ports a 9-4 lead.

The Ports pounded out a season-high 15 hits, including a 4-for-4 performance from Armenteros, who raised his batting average to a league-best .431. He has hits in eight straight at-bats, two away from the league record.

Baram (1-2) took the loss for the Ports, while Jacob Canterberry (4-0) got the win for Rancho Cucamonga.

The Ports will look to end their 12-game road trip with a win on Sunday at LoanMart Field, first pitch at 2pm. All games can be heard on Fox Sports AM 1280.

