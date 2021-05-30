Carlson Deals Nuts Lopsided Win

Modesto, CA - Sam Carlson earned his first pro win in the Modesto Nuts 16-5 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Saturday night at John Thruman Field.

Carlson (W, 1-0) allowed an unearned run in the first inning before settling down and dominating the rest of the night. After a lead off walk in the second inning, Carlson retired 12 of the next 13 batters. He allowed a solo home run to AJ Vukovich in the sixth but then struck out the next three in order to complete the first quality start by a member of the Nuts (16-6) rotation. Carlson worked a career-high six innings with a career-high nine strikeouts.

The Nuts offense knocked the Rawhide (6-17) starter Bobby Ay (L, 0-2) out of the game in the first inning. Cade Marlowe had one of the biggest blows in the inning with a two-run triple. Marlowe went 5-for-5 in the game with two triples and four RBIs. Ay lasted just 0.2 of an inning while getting charged with six runs on three hits with one walk and two hit by pitches.

Overall, the Nuts' offense took nine walks and were hit five times in the game.

Juan Querecuto added four hits out of the nine-hole. Justin Lavey drove home three runs. Noelvi Marte scored three times for the Nuts offense.

The Nuts go for the series victory in the six-game series finale with the Rawhide at John Thurman Field on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm.

