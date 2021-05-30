Fresno Falls to Inland Empire 9-3 After Rocky 1st Inning

San Bernardino, CA - A six-run first inning doomed the Fresno Grizzlies (14-9) as they stumbled to the Inland Empire 66ers (10-12) 9-3 Saturday night from San Manuel Stadium. Fresno starter Mitchell Kilkenny (1-2) suffered the decision after four innings of work. Inland Empire righty Jack Kochanowicz (1-1) relished the victory after five stellar frames.

The 66ers jumped ahead 6-0 in the first inning from six hits and an error. The biggest contribution in the frame was Jeremiah Jackson, who roped a two-run shot to right-center. Jackson added another homer later in the seventh, finishing the contest with four RBI. Jose Guzman and Edwin Yon supplied a pair of knocks apiece as well in the triumph.

Grant Lavigne and Daniel Montano highlighted the Grizzlies offense. The duo drove in all three runs with Lavigne whacking two hits. Drew Romo also had a multi-hit game and Zac Veen laced his first professional triple. The clubs meet for the final time this season tomorrow afternoon in San Bernardino.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Grant Lavigne (2-4, 2 RBI, R)

- LF Daniel Montano (1-4, RBI, great defensive catch)

- C Drew Romo (2-4)

- RF Zac Veen (1-4, 3B)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- SS Jeremiah Jackson (2-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R)

- LF Edwin Yon (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- RHP Jack Kochanowicz (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

On Deck:

Sunday, May 30 @ Inland Empire, Fresno LHP Sam Weatherly (0-1, 4.50) vs. Inland Empire RHP John Swanda (1-1, 3.95), 2:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Nine of the last 11 games for the Grizzlies have been one or two-run affairs (4-5). 16 of the first 23 games for Fresno have been decided by two runs or less. The Grizzlies are 9-7 in those contests with a 5-3 mark on the road.

Inland Empire 66ers pitching coach Gil Heredia played for the Fresno Giants (California League) in 1987. Heredia appeared in 11 games (all starts) notching a 5-3 record with a 2.90 ERA. He hurled 80.2 innings, allowing 62 hits, 28 runs (26 earned), walking 23 and punching out 60. He finished with a WHIP of 1.054 and had five complete games (two shutouts).

