Ports Hold off Quakes on Sunday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Unlike Saturday night, the Stockton Ports kept the Rancho Cucamonga offense at bay in the late innings, winning Sunday's series-finale by a final of 7-3 over the Quakes at LoanMart Field.

A two-run home run by Ports' catcher Cooper Uhl broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth and the Ports held on to win for just the second time in the six-game set, as the Quakes still took four of six for the second straight series overall.

Rancho starter Hyun-Il Choi (1-2) pitched well, but allowed the round-tripper to Uhl, his first of the year to make it a 3-1 Stockton advantage.

The Ports added on in the seventh, taking a commanding 5-1 lead.

In the last of the eighth, the Quakes made a run at it, as Brandon Lewis doubled home a run to make it 5-2. An RBI groundout by Jorbit Vivas later plated Sam McWilliams to make it 5-3.

That's as close as the Quakes would get though, as the Ports added two in the ninth to put it away against reliever Nelfri Contreras.

Johnny DeLuca homered for Rancho, his second of the year, providing the Quakes with one of just three hits offensively on Sunday.

AJ Pollock of the Dodgers finished 0-for-3 in three plate appearances for Rancho, in his second of what is expected to be four rehab appearances.

The Quakes (12-11) still lead the South Division despite the loss, but get ready to host Inland Empire (11-12) on Tuesday.

Tuesday's pitching match-up will see Rancho send Kendall Williams (0-0) to the hill against lefty Brent Killam of Inland Empire. Tuesday will be another Temblores Tuesday and Dodgers' outfielder AJ Pollock is once again scheduled to rehab at LoanMart Field. Game time is 6:30pm and tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

The game can be heard live, with the pregame show starting at 6:15pm with Mike Lindskog. To listen live, visit our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button, open the iheart radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the tune-in radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home, you can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

