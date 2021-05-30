Cartaya Slam Crushes Stockton

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Diego Cartaya decimated the Stockton Ports on Saturday night, blasting a walk-off grand slam to send the Quakes to a 10-9 come-from-behind win in front of a sold-out crowd at LoanMart Field.

Trailing by four to start the ninth, the first five Quakes reached safely to open the inning. Sam McWilliams had an RBI single to make it 9-6, but got thrown out at second base for the inning's first out. It was only a temporary setback though, as Jonny DeLuca walked to bring the tying run to the plate.

Stockton replaced reliever Garrett Acton with Edward Baram (1-2), but the momentum had already shifted. Baram walked Brandon Lewis, who had homered in the eighth, to get to Cartaya. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Cartaya destroyed the pitch to left-center for his second home run since joining the team just four games ago.

AJ Pollock played five innings in left field and went 0-for-1 with a walk in two plate appearances in his first of what is scheduled to be four games on rehab with Rancho.

Jacob Cantleberry (4-0) picked up the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

The win gives Rancho (12-10) four out of five in the series so far, with the finale scheduled for Sunday at 2pm.

Sunday's finale will feature Rancho's Hyun-Il Choi (1-1) taking on Stockton lefty Kumar Nambiar (0-2). Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

