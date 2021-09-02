Ports Fall to Grizzlies in Nightcap, Drop Fourth Straight

STOCKTON, Ca. - Zack Gelof homered in his second straight game for the Ports and had an opportunity to tie it in the ninth inning but came up short, popping out in foul territory with the tying run on third and go-ahead run at first to the Grizzlies' first baseman Trevor Boone and solidifying a 4-3 win for the Grizzlies in game two Wednesday night in downtown Stockton.

The Grizzlies (68-36) jumped out to an early lead due to defensive miscues from the Ports. After Eddy Diaz singled to left field to start the game, Mateo Gil would reach on an infield single that would end up going off of Diego Granado towards second base and making an errant throw to first, allowing Diaz to move to third. Drew Romo would cash in the Grizzlies' first run on a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. Following Gil being thrown out on a stolen base attempt, Warming Bernabel and Robby Martin would reach via a single and a hit by pitch. With two outs, Julio Carreras would hit a hard ground ball to third, eating up Gelof and making its way into left field to score Bernabel. Joe Aeitls would produce the third run on an infield single to third to make it 3-0 Grizzlies after the first.

The Ports (39-62) chipped away at their deficit in the second after Greg Bell roped a double down the left field line to score Nick Brueser from first, Bell's first run batted in as a Port and cutting the Grizzlies lead to two to make it 3-1.

Both teams would answer each other in the fourth. Fresno took advantage of another error from Diego Granado on a pickoff attempt and another wild throw, gifting Carreras second base. Mateo Gil would plate him on a single to left to make it 4-1 Grizzlies. In the bottom half, Jose Rivas would crush a slider from Anderson Amarista to right center for a leadoff double. Rivas would end up scoring on a wild pitch from Amarista to cut it to 4-2 Grizzlies.

With the Ports' deficit still at 4-2 in the eighth inning, Zack Gelof would jump on a fastball and clubbed it to right center just over the fence to make it a 4-3 ballgame. That would mark Gelof's second straight game with a home run and his third of the season.

Entering the 9th down by one, George Bell and Jose Bonilla went down quietly for the first two outs. Mariano Ricciardi would slice a two out double down the left field line and end up moving to third on a wild pitch during Jack Winkler's at-bat for the tying run. Winkler would end up walking, putting the go ahead run at first. The Ports' rally came to a halt after the Grizzlies Robinson Hernandez jammed Gelof on a pitch inside, popping him up in foul ground just in front of the Ports dugout for Trevor Boone to corral and give the Grizzlies the 4-3 victory.

Granado (2-1) suffered his first loss of the season, giving up four runs, two of them earned, on seven hits and a strikeout. The Ports bullpen gave them five innings of two hit ball and striking out nine the rest of the way. Anderson Amarista (6-4) picked up the win for the Grizzlies, holding the Ports to just five hits and two runs while walking just one and striking out seven.

The Ports and Grizzlies continue their series with game three on Thursday evening at Banner Island Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Tickets are still available at stocktonports.com.

