3 Homeruns Leads Rawhide to 7-3 Victory over Giants

September 2, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







SAN JOSE, CA- The Visalia Rawhide took on one of the top two teams in the Low-A West league on Wednesday night, beating the San Jose Giants 7-3 on some key slugging by Neyfy Castillo, Tim Tawa and Wilderd Patino who each hit a home run.

For Castillo, it was his team leading 18th home run on the season as one of the few holdovers from the early stages of the Visalia roster this season. He also added two runs scored and an RBI to go along with three walks Wednesday.

Patino also began the season with Visalia but hit the IL pretty early in the season on May 17th and he did not come off of it until August 9th, where he was immediately sent to ACL Diamondbacks to begin to rehab before returning to the Rawhide on August 25th. He posted twos across the board Wednesday with a pair of hits, runs and RBI.

Tawa was the team's 11th round draft pick this season and has the slight lead in team batting average over Deyvison De Los Santos. He has been perhaps the team's best hitter since he was called up to Visalia in the beginning of August. Other notable hitters from the ballgame include Channy Ortiz with two RBI on one hit and Caleb Roberts with a pair of hits.

Junior Mieses turned in a solid performance going 4.1 innings with only three earned runs and six hits given up to go with two strikeouts as he's stayed consistent over his past few starts after spending half of the season in the bullpen. Hugh Fisher, Jose Alcantara, and David Sanchez pitched in relief of Mieses and combined for 4.2 innings with six strikeouts while only giving up three hits and zero earned runs. Fisher picked up the win putting his record on the year at 1-1.

The Rawhide play the Giants again on Thursday night at 6:30 PM pacific time in San Jose.

