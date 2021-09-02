Grizzlies Remain Undefeated at Banner Island Ballpark, Beat Ports 4-3

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (68-36) clawed past the Stockton Ports (39-62) 4-3 Wednesday night from Banner Island Ballpark. With the triumph, Fresno improved to 8-0 at Stockton, 48-7 when allowing three runs or fewer and 20-6 against the Low-A West North division on the road.

The Grizzlies roared out to a 3-0 advantage in the top of the first after bringing eight batters to the plate. Drew Romo mustered a sacrifice fly, netting Eddy Diaz. Then, Warming Bernabel raced home on an error. Finally, Joe Aeilts reached on an infield single, plating Robby Martin. The Ports added a run in the second from a George Bell RBI double. Aeilts lengthened the Fresno lead to 4-1 after a single to left in the fourth. Stockton would score the final two runs on a wild pitch in the fourth and a Zack Gelof homer in the eighth.

Three Fresno pitchers combined to strike out 12 Ports hitters, giving them 29 punchouts over the first two games of the series. Anderson Amarista tossed five innings of two-run ball. He permitted five hits and one walk while fanning seven. Blair Calvo secured his fifth hold after three stellar frames. He allowed four hits and fanned five batters. Robinson Hernandez finished the victory after a clean ninth. He has 13 saves, which leads the Low-A West.

The Ports lineup supplied 10 hits in the loss. Jose Rivas smashed three hits, which included a double. Gelof blasted a longball for the second consecutive contest and his third since joining Stockton. T.J. Schofield-Sam laced a triple in the setback. Righty Diego Granado (2-1) took the decision after four innings of work. A trio of Ports relievers dazzled for five scoreless frames, giving up two hits and striking out nine. The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening from Stockton.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Joe Aeilts (2-3, 2 RBI, BB)

- RHP Anderson Amarista (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)

- RHP Blair Calvo (3.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 3B Zack Gelof (2-5, HR, RBI, R)

- C Jose Rivas (3-4, 2B, R)

- DH T.J. Schofield-Sam (1-4, 3B)

On Deck:

Thursday, September 2 @ Stockton Ports, Fresno RHP Case Williams (1-1, 4.00) vs. Stockton RHP Angello Infante (2-1, 4.67), 7:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies swiped two bags tonight, giving them 200 stolen bases on the season. The 2021 club is now nine shy of tying the franchise record for most stolen bases by a Fresno team since 2011.

