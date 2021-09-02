Quakes Back in the Win-Column

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Sam McWilliams homered twice and the Rancho pitching staff shut down the Lake Elsinore offense on Wednesday night, as the Quakes defeated the Storm by an 8-1 final at LoanMart Field.

McWilliams had three extra-base hits and drove in three runs, helping Rancho to end a four-game losing streak.

Ismael Alcantara (10) also homered, helping Rancho to cap a five-run third inning against Storm starter Bodi Rascon (1-1), giving the Quakes a 5-0 lead.

McWilliams hit his first of two homers (10,11) in the fifth, then capped the Rancho scoring with a two-run blast in the seventh.

It wasn't until the eighth that the Storm got on the board, getting a two-out run against Nelfri Contreras, who was credited with the save, after working the final three innings of Wednesday's win.

Quakes' starter Nick Nastrini gave the Quakes two scoreless out of the gate, with Emmett Sheehan (2-0) following with three more scoreless frames. Ryan Sublette made his Rancho debut and tossed a scoreless sixth inning to keep the goose egg on the board through six.

Rancho (55-48) will go with Huei-Sheng Lin (1-1) on Thursday night, with Lake Elsinore countering with Levi Thomas (3-5). Game time on Thursday is 6:30pm.

Thursday will be another Thirsty Thursday, courtesy of Endless Kitchen and Bath, as fans will enjoy drink specials throughout the night. In addition, Dodgers' broadcaster Tim Neverett will be on hand to meet fans and sign autographs while promoting his new book, Covid Curveball. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

