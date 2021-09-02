13 Hits Carry the Nuts to an 11-5 Win

Modesto, CA - Colin Davis drove in four runs to help the Modesto Nuts defeat the Inland Empire 66ers 11-5 on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

After falling behind by two after the first three innings, the Nuts (58-46) scored ten unanswered runs on their way to their 15th win in their last 18 games.

It was a six-run third inning that got the Nuts' offense going against 66ers (50-51) starter Kelvin Caceres (L, 0-3). Corey Rosier bumped his hitting streak to 15 games with a two-run single to tie the game. Robert Perez Jr. followed with a two-run single to put the Nuts in front for good. Trent Tingelstad added an RBI single to push his hitting streak to a season-best five games.

Colin Davis helped the Nuts add on with a two-run single in the fourth and a two-run double in the sixth inning.

Bryce Miller started the game for the Nuts and tossed a career-high three innings with a career-high six strikeouts. Leon Hunter Jr. (W, 5-1) followed out of the bullpen and retired the first nine he faced. Overall, he worked 3.1 innings with seven strikeouts.

Juan Mercedes finished the game off for the Nuts with five strikeouts while he worked 1.2 innings. The Nuts racked up 18 strikeouts to match their season high.

The Nuts go for their third straight win in game three of their six-game set with the Inland Empire 66ers on Thursday night at John Thruman Field at 7:05 pm.

