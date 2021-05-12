Ports Fall to Giants in Home Opener

STOCKTON, Ca.- The San Jose Giants hit three home runs and racked up 19 strikeouts, and the Ports fell to their North Division rival by the final of 5-1 on Opening Night at Banner Island Ballpark in downtown Stockton.

The Giants opened the scoring in the second inning when right fielder Alex Canario hit a solo home run to left field with one out off of Ports starter Osvaldo Berrios. Leading 2-0 after an RBI single by Armani Smith in the third, San Jose then doubled its lead to 4-0 when Luis Matos homered to left center field with a man on base off of Ports reliever David Leal.

The Ports got one back in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run by Brayan Buelvas to bring Stockton to within three, but the Giants answered in the top of the ninth with some insurance when Casey Schmitt hit a solo shot to make it 5-1.

The Ports loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but Joshwan Wright grounded into a double play to end the game.

Osvaldo Berrios (0-2) took the loss for Stockton, giving up two runs (both earned) in four innings while striking out three. Jorge Labrador (1-0) got the win for the Giants with 1.1 innings of one-run relief of starter Ryan Murphy, who struck out 11 Ports in 4.2 innings while only giving up one hit. Clay Helvey picked up his first save of the season.

There was a 19 minute delay when the stadium lights went out in the bottom of the ninth with runners on first and second and T.J. Schofield-Sam at the plate. When play resumed, the Giants went to the bullpen for Helvey in relief of lefty Chris Wright. Helvey inherited a 2-2 count and walked Schofield-Sam before inducing the game-ending double play.

The Ports will send Jose Dicochea (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound for his second start of the season in game two of this six-game series for a 7:05 first pitch. All games can be heard live on Fox Sports AM 1280.

