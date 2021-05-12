Quakes Win Home Opener Over Modesto

May 12, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Sam McWilliams drove in four runs and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes won their home opener, defeating Modesto in front of more than 1,500 fans on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field.

McWilliams launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the third and then picked up a key RBI single with two outs in the seventh, giving the Quakes some breathing room at 4-2. RBI hits from Sauryn Lao and Jake Vogel in the eighth put the game away at 6-2.

Rancho pitching was strong again on Tuesday, as five pitchers combined to rack up 16 strikeouts. Starter Gavin Stone was solid, but was charged with two runs on three hits over 3.2 innings. Behind Stone, the bullpen combined for 5.1 innings of scoreless relief, while striking out 11 Modesto hitters.

Rancho reliever Jacob Cantleberry (1-0) was credited with the victory, as he struck out five hitters, while walking one over 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Modesto starter Josias De Los Santos (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed the McWilliams blast and a total of three runs over five innings of work.

Rancho (4-2) sends Robbie Peto (0-0) to the hill on Wednesday night at 6:30pm in game two of the six-game series. Wednesday is Terra Vista Animal Hospital Bark in the Ballpark, as with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass, fans can bring their furry friends to LoanMart Field. Limited tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field very soon!

Next Home Game: Tuesday, May 12th vs. Modesto

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.