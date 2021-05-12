Early Home Run Not Enough in 6-2 Loss

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Juan Queracuto Jr. gave the Modesto Nuts an early lead with a long third-inning home run but it was not enough in the 6-2 loss against the Rancho Cucaomnga Quakes on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field.

After Queracuto launched his first solo home run for the Nuts (4-3) in the third inning, the Quakes (4-2) responded in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good. An error helped put two runners on with only one out ahead of Sam McWilliams who blasted a three-run homer against Nuts starter Josias De Los Santos (L, 0-1). That was the only run-scoring hit that De Los Santos allowed. Overall, he worked five innings and struck out four while giving up just two hits.

Jacob Cantleberry (W, 1-0) kept the Nuts' offense quiet coming out of the bullpen. Cantleberry worked 2.1 innings without allowing a hit and striking out five.

The Nuts nearly tied the game in the seventh inning. Noelvi Marte roped a two-out double off the left-field wall. With the Nuts down by just a run, Cade Marlowe sent a sinking line drive into right. Edwin Mateo made a sliding catch to end the inning and the threat. The Quakes would add three insurance runs after that sending Modesto to their second straight loss.

The Nuts continue their six-game series in Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday night at 6:30 pm.

